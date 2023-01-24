RPAC Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second RPAC Quarterfinals game pitted Maywood-Hayes Center against Hitchcock County. Maywood comes in undefeated with a 15-0 record, and Hitchcock comes in 4-10.

The Lady Wolves played some stifling defense, completely frustrating the Lady Falcons on the offensive end. Maywood Hayes Center will remain undefeated improving their record to 16-0 with a final score 65-23.

