RPAC Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second RPAC Quarterfinals game pitted Maywood-Hayes Center against Hitchcock County. Maywood comes in undefeated with a 15-0 record, and Hitchcock comes in 4-10.

The Lady Wolves played some stifling defense, completely frustrating the Lady Falcons on the offensive end. Maywood Hayes Center will remain undefeated improving their record to 16-0 with a final score 65-23.

