RPAC Quarterfinals Wauneta-Palisade vs Paxton

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton played Wauneta-Palisade in the final quarterfinal game at Hitchcock County High.

Paxton Lady Tigers come in with the second-best record at 10-2, while the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos come in with an 8-5 record. Paxton got out to an early start, leading by as much as six in the first quarter, but Wauneta-Palisade got on a huge run and coasted to victory, 59-40.

