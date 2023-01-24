RPAC Quarterfinals Wauneta-Palisade vs Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton played Wauneta-Palisade in the final quarterfinal game at Hitchcock County High.

Paxton Lady Tigers come in with the second-best record at 10-2, while the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos come in with an 8-5 record. Paxton got out to an early start, leading by as much as six in the first quarter, but Wauneta-Palisade got on a huge run and coasted to victory, 59-40.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.