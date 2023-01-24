Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game will go on sale next week to Husker fans.

Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Reserved tickets for the spring game are $10 in advance and will be $20 on the day of the game if tickets remain. Any available club tickets will be $20. Youth 12th grade and younger, including high school students, will be admitted for $1 and must secure a reserved ticket in advance.

Additional information regarding tickets to the Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO is as follows:

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets on-line at //Huskers.com/tickets and can also purchase spring game tickets by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-8-BIG RED. There is a limit of 10 tickets per account. All tickets will be mobile delivery or picked up at will call. Fans choosing the will call option will receive instructions on picking up their tickets from the Athletic Ticket Office after March 1.

FNBO and Husker Athletics are also teaming up to show their appreciation for military personnel by providing 3,000 free tickets to the spring game. Beginning next Monday (Jan. 30) at Noon, veterans and active military can visit www.huskers.com/fnbo to claim up to four tickets each. Individuals will be asked to enter their military ID. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. IDs accepted will include Active Duty Military, Reserve Military, Retired Military, Military Dependent ID cards, VA Medical ID cards, Veterans designation on ID card, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms.

Tickets for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Noon. UNL students can secure a free ticket to the spring game on-line by visiting //Huskers.com/students

Kickoff time for the April 22 Red-White Spring game presented by FNBO will be 1 p.m. CT. Television coverage will be provided by BTN, with the game available on the Huskers Radio Network and the official Huskers App.

Nebraska fans interested in purchasing 2023 football season tickets are encouraged to join the Football Season Ticket Request List at //Huskers.com/requestlist. Season tickets for the 2023 season are priced at $320 for seven home games. The 2023 season will mark the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium.

