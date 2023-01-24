Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation revealed the winners of the second “Name a Snowplow” Contest.

With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.

According to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT Director of Communications and Public Policy, the creativity of students’ submissions was impressive once again, making it difficult to narrow down the list.

Some of the winning names included Super Scooper, Plowabunga, Snow Big Deal and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi.

“We received entries from all corners of the state, including Crawford, Sidney, Falls City and Pender,” Ankeny said. “Not only is it a chance for students to get involved, but it is also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers who are often the unsung heroes in keeping our roads safe during and after the winter weather.”

The selected plows will be branded with their new monikers and will be updated on NDOT’s plows.nebraska.gov and on 511.nebraska.gov where the name and location of each plow will be available in real-time. While NDOT has over 600 snowplows, these 16 winners will be added to the 17 winners from the inaugural “Name a Snowplow” contest and will be the only ones identified by name for now.

NDOT will share additional information on its social media pages, including when the names are placed on the snowplows, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Below are the schools with winning snowplow names and the districts to which they will be assigned:

  • Deep Trouble - D1 -Dorchester Public Schools - Dorchester
  • Snow Pirate D1 Dorchester Public Schools - Dorchester
  • Snowbi-Wan Kenobi D2 Meadows Elementary – Omaha
  • Velociplower D2 Meadows Elementary – Omaha
  • Snow Big Deal D3 Westside Elementary – Norfolk
  • Snow School Today D3 Pender Public Schools - Pender
  • Deep Freeze D4 Pleasanton Elementary - Pleasanton
  • Snow Crusher D4 Pleasanton Elementary - Pleasanton
  • No Snow Let’s go D5 Crawford Elementary - Crawford
  • Snow Blazer D5 Central Elementary – Sidney
  • Super Scooper D6 Hershey Public Schools - Hershey
  • Power Pusher D6 Hershey Public Schools - Hershey
  • Plow Wow KaPow! D7 Perkins County Schools – Grant
  • Oh No Snow! D7 Perkins County Schools – Grant
  • Plowabunga D8 Burwell Public Schools – Burwell
  • Snowswisher D8 Keya Paha County Schools – Springview

