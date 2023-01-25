Lincoln County Farm Bureau donates to museum to teach kids about Agriculture

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Area Children’s Museum received a new interactive device for the kids to enjoy while visiting the museum. The Lincoln County Farm Bureau donated a brand new touch-screen television to give kids in the second grade and younger valuable information on agriculture. The device has plenty of agricultural games and activities while implementing reading, word puzzles, and mathematical problems to solve.

The North Platte Area Museum Director Mel Miller said, “I think it’s important for us to introduce the AG game because of how important it is in a community in our state, for example, beef in farming.”

In the state of Nebraska, corn and beef combined for over $30 billion in revenue for the year 2022. The Farm Bureau is helping the kids in Lincoln County get a head start by teaching them some valuable agricultural fundamentals.

