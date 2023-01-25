Mostly cloudy conditions with snow squall chances Wednesday; Clouds hanging on Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow squalls are in the headlines for the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies besides that with clouds persisting through Friday.

Instability will be available during the day Wednesday, along with moisture still around the area after all of the snow we’ve seen before. These ingredients combined will drive the potential for snow squall potential. These snow squalls will be occur with short-notice and cause rapid reduce in visibility. People are advised to take proper precautions during the afternoon, including slowing down on the roads and having low beam lights on. Besides that, mostly cloudy conditions will persist the day Wednesday with winds around 10 to 20 mph and temperatures will be in the 30s during the day and 10s and 20s overnight.

Snow squalls are possible through the region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday into Friday, conditions will calm some, but the clouds will continue to be our best friends and stay around for a while. Temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 30s with winds shifting directions(from the southeast). As we get into the weekend, we will be monitoring an semi-active pattern, with muliple disturbances moving through and this will bring us the chances of snow, some accumulating. We will continue to watch this potential as we get into the event. One thing for certain, brutal cold temperatures will be moving into the viewing area, the coldest since the Christmas holiday period. Highs will be in the 0s to 20s with lows in the -0s.

Slightly warmer temperatures and clouds remaining across the region Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

