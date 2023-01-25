Ogallala hosts Valentine for the quarter-final round of the Southwest Conference Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the quarterfinals round of the Southwest Conference Boy’s Basketball Tournament, the top-seeded Ogallala Indians host the eighth-seeded Valentine Badgers.

In the first round, Valentine faced ninth-seeded Broken Bow and got the 55-49 win.

Before the game, Ogallala Senior Jeron Gager was honored for his accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points.

In the end, Ogallala was able to get a big win over Valentine, 78-28 the final.

The Indians will move on to the semi-finals where they will face Holdrege on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 at Kearney High School.

