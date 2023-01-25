Ogallala tops Valentine in overtime in the first round of the Southwest Conference Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the quarterfinals round of the Southwest Conference Girl’s Basketball Tournament, the fourth-seeded Ogallala Lady Indians face the fifth-seeded Valentine Lady Badgers.

At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 40, so the game would go into overtime.

The Lady Indians were able to come out on top 45-42 at the end of the overtime period.

Ogallala will advance to play Gothenburg at 3:30 Friday, January 27th at Kearney High School.

Valentine will compete in the consolation bracket starting Thursday, January 26th.

