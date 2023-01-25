Ogallala tops Valentine in overtime in the first round of the Southwest Conference Tournament

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the quarterfinals round of the Southwest Conference Girl’s Basketball Tournament, the fourth-seeded Ogallala Lady Indians face the fifth-seeded Valentine Lady Badgers.

At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 40, so the game would go into overtime.

The Lady Indians were able to come out on top 45-42 at the end of the overtime period.

Ogallala will advance to play Gothenburg at 3:30 Friday, January 27th at Kearney High School.

Valentine will compete in the consolation bracket starting Thursday, January 26th.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen on video on Wednesday, January 11, according to Aurora...
Aurora couple still missing after more than a week
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
A South Dakota state snow plow clears a shoulder along Highway 50 on the north edge of Yankton,...
Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball...
Nebraska troopers find weapon, meth, over 300 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops

Latest News

SWA Boy's: Ogallala vs. Valentine Basketball Highlights
Ogallala hosts Valentine for the quarter-final round of the Southwest Conference Tournament
PAXTON VS DCS
RPAC Quarterfinals Paxton vs Dundy County-Stratton
Maywood Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County lites
RPAC Boys Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County
MAXWELL VS WAUNETA-PALISADE
RPAC Consolation bracket Maxwell vs Waneuta-Palisade