RPAC Boys Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first RPAC Quarterfinals game, its Maywood-Hayes Center against Hitchcock County. Maywood comes in undefeated with a 15-0 record, and Hitchcock comes in with a 9-4 record.

The Wolves started the game off right, getting out to a quick eight-point lead. The Falcons, feeding off of their home crowd’s energy, fought their way to make it a two-point game in the first.

The second quarter remained a back-and-forth affair as both teams traded buckets, with the wolves leading by four points at the half, 24-20.

In the second half, it was all wolves as they extended their lead and showed their dominance as they came up with the win, 45-35.

