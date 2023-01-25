RPAC Consolation bracket Maxwell vs Waneuta-Palisade

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The RPAC boys basketball consolation bracket was between the Wauneta-Palisade Broncos and the Maxwell Wildcats.

Wauneta-Palisade comes into this game with a record of 2-12, while the Wildcats have a 4-11 record.

It was a low-scoring game early, with a halftime score of 16-8 and the Wildcats enjoying the halftime lead. Things did pick up as Maxwell scored 22 points in the third quarter alone, hitting a few threes and some crucial free throws to expand their lead to 18 points. The momentum will carry over into the fourth quarter as Maxwell wins their quarterfinals game, 53-30.

