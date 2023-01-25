RPAC Quarterfinals Paxton vs Dundy County-Stratton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers played the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers in the final quarterfinal game at Hitchcock County High.

The Paxton Tigers come in with the second-best record at 9-4, while the Dundy County Strattons come in with an 13-2 record. Dundy County-Stratton came out firing on all cylinders as they got up by 10 in the first quarter and never looked back as they beat Paxton 60-50.

