RPAC Quarterfinals Paxton vs Dundy County-Stratton

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers played the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers in the final quarterfinal game at Hitchcock County High.

The Paxton  Tigers come in with the second-best record at 9-4, while the Dundy County Strattons come in with an 13-2 record. Dundy County-Stratton came out firing on all cylinders as they got up by 10 in the first quarter and never looked back as they beat Paxton 60-50.

