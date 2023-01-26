Cancer prevention with Great Plains Health Oncologist Dr. Benjamin George

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Cancer Society reported this month that cancer-related deaths have decreased by almost 32% over the past 28 years.

Still, the Nebraska Cancer Registry cites cancer as the second leading cause of death in the state, surpassed by heart disease. Lung cancer was cited as the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska.

However, Dr. Benjamin George an Oncologist with Great Plains Health in North Platte says cancer screening and early detection are key to achieving a successful outcome.

Dr. George recommends men around age 45 that have a standard risk of colon cancer schedule a colonoscopy. For women concerned about breast cancer, Dr. George says there is some debate.

“Typically we recommend between 40 and 45 for getting started with mammograms if the patient has average risk and assuming there is no family history. Typically, we’d recommend having a follow-up mammogram every year. Women who have a higher risk might need the test every six months along with other screenings. Colonoscopies can vary though if the test shows no polyps or nothing at all it might be alright to wait almost ten years until a follow-up test is required.”

Dr. George adds that cancer prevention can make a difference as well.

“There are a lot of cancers that are truly preventable. I think the most common example is lung cancer, which very clearly is related to smoking. There are things like that if we can stop smoking or cut out smoking it reduces lung cancer. Other things like diet and exercise are always going to be important. Alcohol intake plays a part as well. If we can reduce alcohol intake that reduces certain cancers like liver cancers, stomach cancers, and pancreas cancer.”

Dr. George stresses preventative screenings are key and encourages the public to talk to their medical provider about screenings.

