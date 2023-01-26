Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska.

Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.

At approximately, 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Elantra, which was believed to be driven by a person with multiple felony warrants. The trooper attempted the traffic stop near Overton at mile marker 247 on Interstate 80. The driver of the Hyundai, Schooley, refused to yield and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. As the vehicle reached mile marker 238, additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange and then attempted to reenter I-80 westbound. A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention on the entrance ramp to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Schooley refused to exit the vehicle for several minutes. Troopers deployed pepperball into the vehicle at which time she exited.

She was taken to the Dawson County Jail.

