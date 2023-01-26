Governor Jim Pillen talks about education goals this legislative session

By Ryan Valenta
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has made many financial promises towards increasing state aid for educational institutes across Nebraska. Wednesday, he gave his state of the state speech address to the Nebraska Legislature at the State Capitol Building, hitting home on fulfilling his promises in his newly proposed budget.

Governor Pillen also sat down with News 2 to discuss his initial thoughts on the current legislative session and what he wants to get accomplished.

Pillen says one of his main goals is taking care of Nebraska’s kids, and making sure they stay in Nebraska, which isn’t happening as much as he’d like.

“We’re number 49. We’re number 49 rank in state funding to take care of our kids, and no pun intended, but that’s hogwash. That’s what has to change, and that’s what this is,” said Pillen. “This is about investing in our kids, and making the state more responsible and getting off the back of property taxpayers.”

Pillen also says too many kids are skipping out on higher education after high school. He’s encouraging support for all secondary education institutes, especially trade schools.

“A four-year degree is not for every kid. We’ve got to be student-centric focused, and we’ve got to fit the need of every kid,” said Pillen. “There’s a whole lot of kids who are awesome with their hands, they’re awesome with tangible things, and all trade schools fit that bill.”

Pillen plans to invest in Nebraska’s kids by investing about $1.25 billion in state education over the next two years, primarily for the 180 school districts across Nebraska that he says don’t receive equalization aid.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Ibrahim Gebeira (left) shown with his family.
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes

Latest News

Lip Sync Battle at the Fox Theater
Lip-Sync Battle at the Fox Theater Friday Night
Mid Plains Community College swears-in new board members.
MPCC Board of Governors welcome new members
Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center
Cancer prevention with Great Plains Health Oncologist Dr. Benjamin George
Bitter cold and snowfall anticipated this weekend into Monday
Mostly cloudy and average temperatures Thursday into Friday; Frigid temps and snow chances during the weekend