Lip-Sync Battle at the Fox Theater Friday Night

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and Habitat for Humanity are getting ready for the 4th annual Lip Sync Battle on Friday at 7 p.m. This is a huge fundraising effort for both nonprofit organizations that have a community-first mission and are trying to make North Platte a great place to live.

“It’s such a cool event; that’s why we keep doing it every year; that’s why we keep partnering with RDAP; it gives us an opportunity to talk about both really awesome organizations and have fun doing it,” said Dalene Skates, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to “really make sure that we have a hometown where people have a decent place to live,” Skates added.

RDAP on the other hand, has a specific goal in mind for how the funds from this fundraiser will be used.

“I think the biggest goal for fundraising this year is to open up a new shelter. We have five existing shelters, and we really want to open a sixth this year so that when the population starts to rise with the new businesses coming into town, hopefully we can alleviate some of that. I have another shelter with space for more people so that we don’t have to turn anyone away,” the Community Engagement Coordinator for RDAP, Char DePriest, said.

Contestants representing Habitat for Humanity (Team Blue) and RDAP (Team Green) have been announced.

Battle #1: Chasity Jenny (Team Blue) versus Sheelagh Lucas (Team Green) Battle #2: Justin Thompson (Team Blue) versus Craig Cullinan (Team Green) Battle No. 3: Kelsley Wilkinson (Team Blue) versus Jamie Anderson (Team Green).

You can visit the event bright website to purchase tickets, and again, all proceeds are going to help both non-profit organizations.

