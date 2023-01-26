Mostly cloudy and average temperatures Thursday into Friday; Frigid temps and snow chances during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Enjoy the next couple of days because big changes are on the way for the weekend, with very frigid temperatures and snow chances.

During the days Thursday into Friday, conditions will remain calm, but on the mainly cloudy side with temperatures in the 30s, which is normal for this time of year and overnight lows in the 10s and 20s. The reason is because we will see a southwesterly and southeasterly flow, and this will make the atmosphere feel relatively mild and humid as well, as high pressure is situated to our south and east.

Mild and clouds still hanging around the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the weekend, a strong clipper system will be moving through the area and this will drop temperatures down quite quickly. Into the 20s on Saturday, to 0s on Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the 0s to -10s with wind chills potentially in the -10s to -30s. Another threat this weekend are chances of snow each and everyday during the period. For now, only minor accumulations are anticipated, but we will keep you posted as we closer into the event. These setups typically overperform, so this will be monitored moving forward.

Bitter cold and snowfall anticipated this weekend into Monday (Andre Brooks)

