MPCC Board of Governors welcome new members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A trio of new members were sworn onto the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Wednesday evening while the board recognized outgoing members Pam Abbott, Karen Knisley, and, Alexis Davidson.

Kim Korgan, of McCook; Tyler Pribbeno, of Imperial, and Tricia Schaffer, of North Platte, all ran unopposed in the November General Election. They join eight other members on the board. Among other things, they will be responsible for leading the college through policy creation and initiation and through articulation and evaluation of the college’s scope, mission, values, and legislated priorities.

Also Wednesday evening the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors re-elected the following officers: Ben Lashley as board chair; Cynthia Duncan as vice chair; Jo Etta Brown as secretary/treasurer and Matthew Broz as assistant secretary/treasurer. Ernie Mehl and Kent Miller will be the board’s Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) representatives, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

Other items that were addressed Wednesday evening at the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meeting included:

The approval of the bid from Lusk Heating and Air Conditioning in the amount of $87,866.67 for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in NPCC South Campus student housing Pod A.

The Board approved the bid from Steele Construction for the supply and installation of windows for NPCC South Campus Pod A in the amount of $84,481.02. The Board approved bills for November in the amount of $1,770,931.41. The Board approved bills for December in the amount of $2,443,613.37.

The Board approved the bid from Shelco Asphalt and Paving for milling and paving the NPCC student housing north parking lot, south parking lot, and basketball court in the amount of $96,893. The Board approved the purchase of furniture, not to exceed $225,000 for the Health and Science Center expansion based on selections by faculty and administration from the three vendors that provided pricing, including All Makes, Eakes Office Plus, and Duet Resource Group, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

