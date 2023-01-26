North Platte mayor honors CRNAs during CRNA appreciation week

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In honor of CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) week, North Platte mayor Brandon Kelliher gave a proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, thanking local CRNAs for their work.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the ones who are in charge of administering Anastasia to patients during surgery.

Two local CRNAs were there to accept the proclamation.

The mayor added that he is very happy that North Platte has such a great medical center with great staff to help the public.

