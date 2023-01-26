Public listening sessions scheduled for UNL chancellor search

All members of the university and broader communities are invited to attend the sessions.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced today it will hold a series of listening sessions to gather public opinion as the search for the university’s next chancellor continues.

The sessions will be moderated by AGB Search, the firm UN System President Ted Carter hired to assist with the search. Feedback from the sessions will help the search committee in filling and narrowing down the pool of candidates.

All sessions are open to the public.

“These listening sessions are a vital part of the search process,” Carter said. “We’re looking for the very best person to lead Nebraska’s flagship university into the future, and the feedback and ideas of every person who cares about UNL will be invaluable in helping us find that leader.”

The times and dates of sessions are as follows.

  • Tues., Feb. 7, 9-9:50 a.m. on Zoom
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 8-9:15 a.m. (faculty): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 9:30-10:45 a.m. (staff): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 1-2:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 2:30-3:45 p.m. (staff): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 4-5:15 p.m. (faculty): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Fri., Feb. 10, 2-2:50 p.m. on Zoom

Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his intent to retire in June after seven years at the helm.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Ibrahim Gebeira (left) shown with his family.
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 1-26-2022
Cool and cloudy with snow showers through the weekend
Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
Tami Maytum and Brett Baker at Malcolm
Malcolm teacher wins this month’s Golden Apple Award