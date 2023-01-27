Firefighters have greater cancer risk than other professions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cancer is the leading case of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 74% of deaths that occur in the line of duty, surpassing heart disease.

Dennis Thompson has spent the last 30 years as a paid firefighter. He and those in his profession are often faced with tackling obstacles not seen by the public. And if that isn’t enough, firefighters have a greater risk of contracting a variety of cancers.

“Firefighters have over a 100% greater chance of developing testicular cancer, cervical cancer is high on the list as well. Lymphoma, brain cancer, breast cancer, and more,” Thompson said. “There are a number of them that are more prevalent as they develop these studies and investigations but it’s all over the place out there, in terms of about any cancer that can be related but we’re seeing higher and higher numbers in those particular types of cancer.”

Chief Thompson concludes that the North Platte Fire Department is providing the very best in turn-out gear equipment to keep firefighters as safe as possible but stresses things like that can’t happen without the support of our communities.

