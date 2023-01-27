Firefighters have greater cancer risk than other professions

January is Firefighter Cancer awareness month
North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson
North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cancer is the leading case of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 74% of deaths that occur in the line of duty, surpassing heart disease.

Dennis Thompson has spent the last 30 years as a paid firefighter. He and those in his profession are often faced with tackling obstacles not seen by the public. And if that isn’t enough, firefighters have a greater risk of contracting a variety of cancers.

“Firefighters have over a 100% greater chance of developing testicular cancer, cervical cancer is high on the list as well. Lymphoma, brain cancer, breast cancer, and more,” Thompson said. “There are a number of them that are more prevalent as they develop these studies and investigations but it’s all over the place out there, in terms of about any cancer that can be related but we’re seeing higher and higher numbers in those particular types of cancer.”

Chief Thompson concludes that the North Platte Fire Department is providing the very best in turn-out gear equipment to keep firefighters as safe as possible but stresses things like that can’t happen without the support of our communities.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 1-26-2022
Cool and cloudy with snow showers through the weekend
Meeko
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Meeko!
Amy Kaufman accepting the keys to her new house
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday