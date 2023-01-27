KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Meeko!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Meeko was left at the North Platte Animal Shelter on Wednesday night because he needed neutered.

Now, Meeko sits in his corner, away from all he has ever known, trying to figure out where he goes from here.

He tends to hide until he is comfortable, but really just wants a family to love and adore.

If you’d like to add Meeko to your family, you can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to rescue him.

