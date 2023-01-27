MNAC Boys: Mullen faces Hyannis in the Semi-Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the MNAC Basketball Tournament, the second-seeded Mullen Broncos face the third-seeded Hyannis Longhorns to see who would punch their ticket to the Championship Game.

In the end, the Broncos come out on top 49-20 over the Longhorns and advance to the Championship.

Mullen will face South Loup on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 at NPCC.

