MNAC Boys: South Loup faces Sandhills/Thedford in the Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the MNAC Basketball Tournament, the top-seeded South Loup Bobcats faced the fourth-seeded Sandhills/Thedford Knights.

After a four-quarter game, the Bobcats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and get the 40-34 win.

South Loup will face Mullen in the Championship game on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 at NPCC.

