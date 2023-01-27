MNAC Boys: South Loup faces Sandhills/Thedford in the Semi-Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the MNAC Basketball Tournament, the top-seeded South Loup Bobcats faced the fourth-seeded Sandhills/Thedford Knights.

After a four-quarter game, the Bobcats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and get the 40-34 win.

South Loup will face Mullen in the Championship game on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 at NPCC.

