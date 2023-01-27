MNAC Girls: Sandhills/Thedford faces Twin Loup in the Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the Girl’s MNAC Tournament, the top-seeded Sandhills/Thedford Lady Knights faced the fifth-seeded Twin Loup Lady Wolves for a trip to the Championship Game.

In the end, the Lady Wolves were able to come through with the upset, to knock out the top-seeded Lady Knights. 58-43 was the final.

Twin Loup will face South Loup in the Championship Game on Saturday, January 28th at 5:30 at NPCC.

