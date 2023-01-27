MNAC Girls: South Loup and Sandhills Valley face off in the Semi Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals of the Girl’s MNAC Basketball Tournament, the second-seeded South Loup Lady Bobcats faced the seventh-seeded Sandhills Valley Lady Mavericks to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship Game.

South Loup was able to come away with a big 50-29 win over Sandhills Valley to advance to the Championship Game against Twin Loup.

South Loup will face Twin Loup for the MNAC title on Saturday, January 28th at 5:30 at NPCC.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.