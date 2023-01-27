Mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions Friday; Very frigid temperatures and snow chances this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday is calm before the cold and snow chances this weekend, with mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in store for Friday.

Friday will be more influenced by a southwesterly to southeasterly flow, caused by an area of high pressure that is centered to our south and east. This will bring in more moisture across the area. This will promote more clouds across the region and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s, with winds around 10 to 20 mph. Overnight, conditions will start to deteoirate around here, will temperatures dropping into the 10s with overcast skies and chances of snow to increase, especially for our Northern counties, as our very cold clipper system to move through the viewing area.

More clouds and mild temperatures are in store for Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day Saturday, high temperatures will only climb into the 10s and we will see snowfall chances across the region. The better chance of snow will be displaced to our north and east. Under an inch in most places will be common during the day Saturday, with overnight lows in the 0s to -0s, and wind chills in the -10s and -20s. Once we get into the day Sunday, another area of low pressure will be moving into the area and this will promote better snowfall accumulations for the area. Snowfall amounts will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. Highs will only climb into the 0s and lows in the -0s to -10s with wind chills in the -10s to -30s.

Bitter cold temperatures and snow opportunities during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

