North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has donated their 63rd house this week.

Amy Kaufman had been living in a small apartment with her children and had always dreamed of having a home. After dealing with enough pain and hardship, she decided enough was enough. She applied for help from Habitat for Humanity.

After originally being rejected, she received a call in 2022 that would change her life. She was going to be the recipient of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s house number 63.

After months of hard work, with Kaufman putting in over 500 hours herself, she and her daughter were finally able to move into the house Wednesday evening to a crowd of enthusiastic friends of hers.

When accepting the keys to her house, she was speechless. She thanked everyone who helped and was very appreciative to the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

“I don’t know how to say it in words,” Kaufman said. “It’s amazing... They don’t understand, like, how much this has changed my life.”

