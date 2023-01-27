RPAC Girls Basketball Paxton vs Hitchcock County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paxton hosts Hitchcock County in the second consolation game on Thursday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective games on Monday.

Paxton used their full court press to generate turnovers early in the first half, which led to easy buckets in the paint.Their stifling defense held the Falcons to 7 points to their 18 at the half.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same as they extended their lead to 27-10 and did not look back from there, as the final score was 42-29.

