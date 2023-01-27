RPAC Girls Basketball Paxton vs Hitchcock County

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paxton hosts Hitchcock County in the second consolation game on Thursday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective games on Monday.

Paxton used their full court press to generate turnovers early in the first half, which led to easy buckets in the paint.Their stifling defense held the Falcons to 7 points to their 18 at the half.

In the third quarter, it was more of the same as they extended their lead to 27-10 and did not look back from there, as the final score was 42-29.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

Latest News

MNAC Boys: Mullen vs. Hyannis Basketball Highlights
MNAC Boys: Mullen faces Hyannis in the Semi-Finals
Wallace vs Dundy County- Stratton
RPAC Girls Basketball Wallace vs Dundy County-Stratton
MNAC Boys: South Loup vs. Sandhills/Thedford Basketball Highlights
MNAC Boys: South Loup faces Sandhills/Thedford in the Semi-Finals
MAYWOOD-Hayes Center AND Wauneta- Palisade
RPAC Semifinal game Maywood Hayes Center vs Wauneta-Palisade