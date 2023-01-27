RPAC Girls Basketball Wallace vs Dundy County-Stratton

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace took on Dundy County-Stratton at Paxton on Thursday evening. In the consolation bracket on the west side of the bracket, both teams are looking to salvage their tournament and leave on a winning note. For most of the game, it was a back-and-forth affair, with the Tigers leading for most of the way. In the fourth quarter, Wallace was able to bring the game within two points with under a minute to go, but after Dundy County made both free throws, Wallace wouldn’t score again, as the final score of this one was 36-32 in favor of the Tigers.

