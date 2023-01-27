RPAC Semifinal game Maywood Hayes Center vs Wauneta-Palisade

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maywood Hayes Center Lady Wolves take on the Wauneta-Palisade Lady Broncos in the RPAC Semi-Finals.

The winner advances to the championship game on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. CST at the McCook Community College Center.

Starting in the first quarter, Olivia Hansen started out on fire as she scored eight out of the first 11 points for the Wolves to begin the game and give them an early 11-3 lead.

Then the defense picked it up a notch as they went into the half up by 12 (37-25).

In the second half, the Lady Broncos struggled to keep up, and the Maywood Hayes Center Lady Wolves will win this one 69-52.

