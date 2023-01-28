20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman

Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INMAN, Neb. (KSNB) -Around 20 heads of cattle were killed after a semi-rollover near Inman on Saturday.

O’Neill Fire and Rescue responded to a single-semi rollover with a loaded cattle pot on Highway 20 at 5 a.m.

According to officials, around 70 head of cattle were onboard the cattle pot. Responders were able to remove approximately 50 head of live cattle to an O’Neill sale barn for safe keeping. Around 20 heads of cattle were lost. The driver sustained no significant injuries due to the crash.

Officials said added snow from the evening, on top of already full ditches, provided for a difficult situation. The total time on scene was just under seven hours.

Nebraska Department of Transportation, Emme Construction, and several area ranchers and farmers brought trailers and tractors to help get cattle back to a sale barn safely.

Holt County Sheriffs, A&J Towing, and Dr. Sholes with O’Neill Veterinary Clinic were also at the crash.

