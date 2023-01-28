Great Plains Health announces new sports and therapy, orthopedic rehab center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health announced a new sports and therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center.

According to a press release from Great Plains Health, the facility will be located in a convenient, centralized location on the Great Plains Health campus, on the corner of Jeffers and Leota Streets at 1520 South Jeffers Street.

“We look forward to an expanded therapy center that matches the high level of care that our team provides,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer of Great Plains Health. “The combination of the latest rehabilitation amenities with our highly-trained staff will better serve the broad therapy needs of Greater Nebraska.”

The center was first identified in the master campus plan in 2019 as a key project in the ongoing service of the community’s needs. The project is currently in the design phase of the planning process. Once the design and estimates are finished, the project will then go before the hospital board of directors to approve the budget and construction timeline.

Once approved by the board, construction would take an estimated two years. As part of this initial phase, demolition of the existing building, the former Motel 6, is set for mid-February. In the meantime, Great Plains Health is pleased to partner with first responders, including the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department, to allow emergency training and drills within the building to enhance response.

“Training like this helps keep our officers’ skills sharp,” said Deputy Chief Kendall Allison, North Platte Police Department. “It helps hone our response and ultimately keep our community safe. We appreciate this opportunity from Great Plains Health to conduct drills in this building.” Great Plains Health also has collaborated with local non-profit organizations, including RDAP, the Connection, and others, to donate the furniture within the building to community causes.

“We appreciate community partners that believe in our mission and support survivors,” said Charlene DePriest, community engagement coordinator, RDAP. “These donations help us provide a clean and comfortable space for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It takes incredible businesses and people, like Great Plains Health, to keep our mission alive and thriving!” Initial plans for the project include expanded equipment and space for all types of physical, occupational, and speech-language therapy for all ages.

“What our team loves most about the vision for this project is how it is created around the patient’s needs,” said Darrick Parker, PT, director of rehab at Great Plains Health. “Patients are at the forefront of everything we do. This facility considers ease of access, seamless integration into the GPHealth campus, and modern amenities that enhance rehab even further.”

