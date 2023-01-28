Hershey captures the win at home over Bridgeport

Hershey High School
Hershey vs. Bridgeport Boy's Basketball Highlights
Hershey vs. Bridgeport Boy's Basketball Highlights(Lindsey Bonner)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-7 Hershey Panthers host the 9-6 Bridgeport Bulldogs. In their previous game, the Panthers got the win over the Kimball Longhorns 54-52 in the fifth-place game of the SPVA Tournament.

After a hard-fought game, the Panthers were able to come away with the 45-42 win over Bridgeport.

The Panther improves to 9-7 on the season.

Hershey returns to action on Saturday, January 28th at home against Chase County.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

Latest News

Hershey vs. Bridgeport Girl's Basketball Highlights
Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
SWC Girls: Minden vs. Broken Bow Basketball Highlights
SWC Girls: Broken Bow faces Minden in the Semi-Finals
SWC: Ogallala vs. Holdrege Basketball Highlights
SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals