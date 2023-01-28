Hershey captures the win at home over Bridgeport
Hershey High School
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-7 Hershey Panthers host the 9-6 Bridgeport Bulldogs. In their previous game, the Panthers got the win over the Kimball Longhorns 54-52 in the fifth-place game of the SPVA Tournament.
After a hard-fought game, the Panthers were able to come away with the 45-42 win over Bridgeport.
The Panther improves to 9-7 on the season.
Hershey returns to action on Saturday, January 28th at home against Chase County.
