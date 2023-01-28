Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41.

Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.

The Lady Panthers fell to 14-4 on the season.

Hershey return to action on Saturday, January 28th at home against Chase County.

