Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41.

Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.

The Lady Panthers fell to 14-4 on the season.

Hershey return to action on Saturday, January 28th at home against Chase County.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
SWC Girls: Minden vs. Broken Bow Basketball Highlights
SWC Girls: Broken Bow faces Minden in the Semi-Finals
Hershey vs. Bridgeport Boy's Basketball Highlights
Hershey captures the win at home over Bridgeport
SWC: Ogallala vs. Holdrege Basketball Highlights
SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals