Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home
High School Basketball
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41.
Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.
The Lady Panthers fell to 14-4 on the season.
Hershey return to action on Saturday, January 28th at home against Chase County.
