Maxwell and Paxton win RPAC consolation match-ups

RPAC Consolation Games
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell defeated Wallace, while Paxton defeated Hitchcock County on Friday in RPAC consolation games in Paxton.

The Maxwell Wildcats got the 57-43 win over Wallace in the first game of the day, while Paxton used their suffocating defense to defeat Hitchcock County 51-38.

Maxwell will play Arapahoe on Monday as their regular season continues, while Wallace will play Brady on Tuesday evening. Paxton’s next game will be against South Platte on Thursday, while Hitchcock County will play Rawlins County, Kansas on Tuesday

