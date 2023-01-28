Maywood-Hayes Center advances to RPAC championship game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers 60-58 on Friday evening in the RPAC West Division final in Paxton.

The Wolves and the Tigers both came out fighting as the Tigers took a 6 point lead mid-way through the first quarter, but the Wolves battled back as Jhett Sellers would beat the buzzer to give Maywood-Hayes Center the lead. Late in the second quarter Jonathan Patel would join his teammate Sellers in the buzzer-beater club, and the Wolves would lead by 5 at the half.

Maywood-Hayes Center would hold on in a tight second half as they take the victory over the Tigers 60-58 to move on to Saturday’s final in McCook.

The Wolves (17-0) will take on the fifth seed from the east Bertrand on Saturday in McCook at Mccook Community College at 7:45 p.m.

