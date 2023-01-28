SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Ogallala Indians face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the Semi-Finals of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament to see who will advance to the Championship.

The Indians punch their ticket to the Championship Game after they get the 80-69 win over Holdrege.

Ogallala will face Gothenburg in the Championship Game at 6:15 on Saturday, January 28th at Kearney High School.

