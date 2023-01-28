SWC Girls: Broken Bow faces Minden in the Semi-Finals

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Minden Lady Whippets face the third-seeded Broken Bow Lady Indians in the Semi-Finals round of the Southwest Conference Tournament to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship.

The Lady Indians fall to the Lady Whippets by a final score of 53-15.

The Lady Whippets will advance to the Championship Game against Gothenburg on Saturday, January 28th at 4:30 at Kearney High School.

Broken Bow will face Ogallala in the third-place game on Saturday, January 28th at 1:00 at Kearney High School

