Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off

By Ian Mason
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte.

Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time.

The cook off was meant to raise funds for the group to continue to help children in western Nebraska.

You can learn more about Guardians of the Children here.

