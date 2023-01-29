Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte.

Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time.

The cook off was meant to raise funds for the group to continue to help children in western Nebraska.

