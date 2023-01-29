Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5.

Competition started with a top-ten matchup at 125 with No. 5 Liam Cronin defeating No. 8 Eric Barnett in a 7-3 decision. In the first period, Cronin recorded a big takedown and Barnett answered with an escape. With just a Barnett escape in the second period, the pair entered the final two minutes with Cronin holding the 3-1 advantage. Cronin then took control in the final period with a pair of escapes to secure the win.

At 133, No. 32 Kyle Burwick fell to Wisconsin’s No. 29 Taylor LaMont in a close 2-0 decision.

No. 6 Brock Hardy helped Nebraska pull ahead, 6-3 overall, with a victory over No. 24 Joseph Zargo. Hardy scored an escape and a takedown in the first two periods to take the 3-0 lead. In the final period, Hardy tallied another takedown, while Zargo scored his first points with a reversal. An escape and the riding time point for Hardy locked in the 7-2 decision.

At 149, Dayne Morton took on Aidan Medora and grabbed the 7-3 decision. Morton opened with a takedown in the first seconds and ended the first period with another takedown to go up 4-1. After recording an escape in the second period, Morton entered the final minutes with the 5-1 lead. Medora managed a reversal, but Morton used another escape and the riding time point to extend his lead as the time expired.

Top-ranked Peyton Robb secured the first major decision of the day, defeating No. 18 Garrett Model, 11-3. Robb struck first with a takedown in the first period. Robb and Model then swapped reversals in the second period, but Robb tallied a second reversal to lead, 6-2, at the end of the second period. Robb, who is now 19-0 on the year, used a pair of takedowns and the riding time point to take the bonus points and extend Nebraska’s lead to 13-3.

In the sixth bout of the day, No. 32 Bubba Wilson lost in a technical fall to No. 7 Dean Hamiti.

At 174, No. 2 Mikey Labriola got the hard-fought 16-7 major decision over Josh Otto. Through the first three minutes, Labriola scored a pair of takedowns and Otto responded with two escapes. Labriola dominated offensively in the second period with a trio of takedowns and two penalties against Otto for stalling. A third-period reversal, another stalling call against Otto and the riding time point gave Labriola the bonus-point win and his 19th victory of the season.

An explosive takedown, followed by four quick near-fall points in the second period highlighted No. 16 Lenny Pinto’s win over Tyler Dow. He tallied his second takedown of the bout in the second period to go up 11-2. Pinto only allowed one escape in the third period, while tallying a pair of takedowns and the riding time point to take the 16-4 major decision.

No. 22 Silas Allred upset No. 12 Braxton Amos at 197 with a 7-2 decision. Amos led 2-1 after a first period takedown, but Allred fought for a second-period reversal to take the 3-2 lead. In the final two minutes, Silas recorded a takedown, a point for Amos stalling and the riding time point to get the win and give NU the 24-8 lead before the final bout of the afternoon.

Cale Davidson dropped the heavyweight match to No. 11 Trent Hillger in a 9-2 decision.

Up next, Nebraska will face Illinois on Friday, Feb. 3 to kick off a three-meet road-slate. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. in Champaign, Ill., and will be streamed on B1G+.

#10 Nebraska 24, #13 Wisconsin 11

125: #5 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. #8 Eric Barnett (WIS) 7-3 (NEB 3, WIS 0)

133: #29 Taylor LaMont (WIS) dec. #32 Kyle Burwick (NEB) 2-0 (NEB 3, WIS 3)

141: #6 Brock Hardy (NEB) dec. #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) 7-2 (NEB 6, WIS 3)

149: Dayne Morton (NEB) dec. Aidan Medora (WIS) 7-3 (NEB 9, WIS 3)

157: #1 Peyton Robb (NEB) maj. dec. #18 Garrett Model (WIS) 11-3 (NEB 13, WIS 3)

165: #7 Dean Hamiti (WIS) tech. fall #32 Bubba Wilson (NEB) 17-2 (7:00) (NEB 13, WIS 8)

174: #2 Mikey Labriola (NEB) maj. dec. Josh Otto (WIS) 16-7 (NEB 17, WIS 8)

184: #16 Lenny Pinto (NEB) maj. dec. Tyler Dow (WIS) 16-4 (NEB 21, WIS 8)

197: #22 Silas Allred (NEB) dec. #12 Braxton Amos (WIS) 7-2 (NEB 24, WIS 8)

285: #11 Trent Hillger (WIS) dec. Cale Davidson (NEB) 9-2 (NEB 24, WIS 11)

