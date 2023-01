NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The South Loup boys and girls both got the victories on Saturday in the MNAC Championship Games at NPCC.

The boys take the victory over Mullen 50-39, while the girls take the victory over Twin Loup 49-31.

Next up for the South Loup teams is a Friday road trip over to Mullen.

