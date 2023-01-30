Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour

Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December.

“Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d like to fill in that whole day with seeing and meeting as many people as we can. I don’t miss many meals!”

Foley has documented his travels on his Twitter account.

He’s been to more than 70 high schools already, and he has the goal of visiting all of them at some point.

Foley is the Huskers’ new special teams coordinator. He was among Matt Rhule’s first hires at Nebraska. Foley has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

