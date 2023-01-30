Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Plattsmouth woman who was last seen Friday night has been found dead, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday to help find 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam had dementia.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., officers were called to the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of N. 5th Street, the same area she was last seen.

Plattsmouth Police said the investigation revealed Lanam’s cause of death was from medical conditions along with being outside in the extreme cold temperatures at the time of her disappearance. Lanam was not wearing shoes or a coat when she was reported missing.

Police said no suspicious activity was involved.

