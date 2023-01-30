GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. She did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.

Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video in this story may contain disturbing content.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story. (Source: CNN/CITY OF MEMPHIS/MEMPHIS POLICE/NICHOLS FAMILY)

