Southern Nebraska school cancels classes Monday due to threat

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools was closed Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat.

The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday afternoon. Soon after, the administration contacted Thayer County Law Enforcement to assist in investigating the threat. Thayer County Law Enforcement contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to get support in addressing the situation.

The Nebraska State Patrol troopers were at the school investigating on Monday. Thayer County Law Enforcement will also have an increased presence in and around the school until this issue is resolved, the school said.

