Up,up,and away; Rebound in conditions and temperatures the rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and snowy weekend, help is on the way with milder temperatures and sunnier skies the rest of the week.

But first, for Monday is going to be a really cold day with temperatures in the 0s and it will remain on the cloudy side with winds increasing around 5 to 10 mph during the evening hours. Overnight lows will in the -0s to -10s and with wind chill values in the -10s and -20s with clearing skies. For this very reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. People are encouraged to wear plenty of layers, take plenty of breaks and have car prepardness kits on standby.

Brutally cold temperatures to continue Monday
Brutally cold temperatures to continue Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week into the weekend, a quick rebound in temperatures will ensue with highs in the 20s Tuesday, 30s Wednesday into Friday and 40s in the weekend with more sunhsine across the region during the Tuesday through Sunday time period.

A quick rebound in conditions during the rest of the week
A quick rebound in conditions during the rest of the week(Andre Brooks)

