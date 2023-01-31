Doane’s Mak Hatcliff named Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week

Mak Hatcliff caps off record setting freshman season.
Mak Hatcliff caps off record setting freshman season.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane’s Mak Hatcliff has been named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after her performances against Saint Mary and Midland. This marks the third time she has received the honor this season.

On the week, Hatcliff averaged 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 assist per game. She shot 53.3% from the floor, hitting 5-of-9 from behind the arc, and 84.6% at the free throw line, going 11-of-13.

In the Tigers’ 82-72 road win at Saint Mary, Hatcliff posted 28 points to lead a come-from-behind win. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets early in the third quarter to spark the Doane offense. In Doane’s 69-41 win over Midland, she finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to collect her fifth double-double of the season.

Doane will return to road action this week when they travel to Hastings College on February 1 and to Northwestern College on Feb. 4.

