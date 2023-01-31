Keeping warm safely with North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the nation continues to experience high costs for utilities and natural gas, some people might try to warm themselves and their homes in unconventional fashions.

“We have had instances where people are bringing propane and propane heaters into residences, which creates gasses and things that are not designed to be used inside,” said North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson. “Just be very careful as you find ways to provide that comfort that we so want and make sure that appliances are all functioning.”

Thompson has worked over 30 years as a paid firefighter, many of which have been with the North Platte Fire Department. Although space heater manufacturers are making their devices safer than ever, Thompson urges the public to use caution.

“If you are going to be using space heaters, be sure that the area around them is clear and that they are U.L. rated, and that you are not overloading a circuit that already has a lot of other things on it,” Thompson said.

Chief Thompson also adds that anyone using a fireplace keep the area as clean as possible and are discarding ashes in a responsible manner.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.