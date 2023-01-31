Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Dessert table at taco bar
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman
Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

Latest News

North Platte Boy Scout Trop 292 brings in the colors for Catholic Schools Week 2023.
North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week
The case captured international attention, sparking discussions about both dating violence and...
Petito family lobbies for ‘lethality assessment’ law in Utah
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75