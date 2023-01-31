Maxwell Tigers took on Arapahoe Warriors in a double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maxwell girls played the first part of the double header against the Arapahoe Warriors.

The Lady Wildcats come in with a record of 2-14 as they look to get themselves a win on their home court. while the Lady Warriors came in with a record of 8-8.

Starting things off in the first quarter, it was a back-and-forth affair, but towards the end of the quarter, Arapahoe made a few threes to help put distance between Maxwell.

In the second half, the Lady Warriors extended their lead and won comfortably by the score of 54-34.

In the second game of the double header, the Maxwell boys had a 6-11 record, while the Warriors had a 7-11 record.

The first half was a highly competitive game, with both teams exchanging leads multiple times, and the Warriors leading by four points at the half.

In the second half, Maxwell tried their best to make a few runs, but the buckets just weren’t dropping, and a few detrimental turnovers did not help as the Warriors pulled away late, 55-44.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.